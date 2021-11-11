CAMCO launches equipment hire service

KABANDA CHULU, TRYNESS TEMBO

Lusaka

IN a bid to promote agriculture mechanisation among smallholder farmers, CAMCO Equipment Limited has started hiring tractors and other machinery to those who cannot afford outright purchase.

The recently introduced service is initially being offered in Mpongwe, Kapiri Mposhi and Mkushi, which are regarded as agriculture hubs for the country.

The equipment on offer includes disc harrows, heavy-duty harrows, ploughs, manure spreaders, and tractors, among others, whose prices range from K700, K900 and K1,200 per hectare.

Specifications of how the land should be cultivated depends on customer needs, but on average, the hiring of equipment involves using the farming implements to prepare the soil for planting or sowing by breaking up the land, thereby improving soil granulation and destroying the weeds.

In an interview, CAMCO Group chairman Li Tie said over the years the company has emerged as one of the leading suppliers of