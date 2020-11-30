Calling local tourists

KALONDE NYATI, Livingstone

AS THE festive season approaches, domestic tourists have been urged to explore various tourism packages to resuscitate the sector, which has been hard hit by coronavirus.

Mukuni Big Five Safaris operations manager Ian Ngwenya said with business being affected over the past eight months due to lack of international tourists, COVID-19 continues to disrupt movement of people.

Mr Ngwenya said Livingstone alone offers various products such as the Victoria Falls, bungee jumping, helicopter rides and wildlife, among others.

Mukuni Big Five Safaris, which has been operating since 2009, provides services such as walking and interacting with lions and cheetahs, riding on the back of elephants and CLICK TO READ MORE