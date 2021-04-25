Callboys assault bus driver over K2

GILCHRIST MUSOLO, Lusaka

A 37-YEAR-OLD bus driver is nursing injuries at the University Teaching Hospitals after he was hit with a stone on the forehead by a callboy for refusing to pay a K2 loading fee.

Derrick Mulwanda, of Chunga Township, said in an interview with Sunday Mail that the incident happened on Wednesday around 08:20 hours near Matero Level 1 Hospital when he was coming from Chunga.

Mr Mulwanda said he was driving his Mitsubishi Rosa registration number ABZ 2075 from Chunga when a female passenger requested to drop off at TC bus-stop.

He said after dropping the passenger, some callboys demanded money from his conductor but he refused to give them.

Mr Mulwanda said his conductor explained to the callboys that he could not pay them because he did not pick up any passengers from the CLICK TO READ MORE