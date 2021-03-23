Call that changed Siavonga villagers’ lives

ALVIN CHIINGA, Siavonga

IN KAMIMBI area, some 27 kilometres away from Siavonga town, a horde of women gather under a tree reminiscing the day when they received a call from President Lungu last year.

It was one the women never expected and it has since become a game changer to their lives.

“The phone call came announcing that we were needed at State House and boom, that was it,” says Baron Chipeleme, vice secretary at Kamimbi Multi-purpose Co-operative in Siavonga district.

His cooperative was one of the beneficiaries of the K2 million from Presidential Fish Farming Initiative.

The other cooperative that was assisted is Buyantashi Youth Cooperative also in Kamimbi area.

The two cooperatives had been involved in fish farming for some time but because of lack of funding, their activities were limping and needed help.

Buyantashi Youth Cooperative secretary Mary Namutowe recollects how difficult it was before they received the empowerment fund from President Lungu.

She says the cooperative was born out of savings from members.

"We started our cooperative with saving small monies such as K10 each and from nowhere the