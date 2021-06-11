Call on Nile Crocs

ROBINSON KUNDA,Lusaka

AT this stage, perhaps only the coach knows what has been achieved with the two friendlies against Senegal and Benin.

But if you were in the shoes of Senegal, you would probably be asking why you agreed to play Zambia in the first place. After rounding up all your star players from Europe, your opponents decide the match is not so much of a big deal and, as such, decide to bring a second, if not third, string side.

Fortunately for the Teranga Lions, they have a settled side already and will be confident going in any competitive match anytime.

For Benin, they have a decisive Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone in Freetown next week. Other than trying to avoid injuries, coach Michel Dussuyer was expecting some test from Zambia in Tuesday's match. He probably got what he wanted. For Zambia, there is no clarity yet in terms of the purpose these friendlies have served. The message from coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic has been confusing. After defeat to Senegal, he said some lessons were learnt. In his own words: "I have seen players who will be in the team for the World Cup qualifiers and also those that are not capable because the jersey is heavier than their qualities." Yet against Senegal, he retained almost the entire team with the exception of goalkeeper Lameck Siame. Afterwards, he said he had no regrets with the decisions that he had made. Again, in his own words: "I don't have any regrets. Every single change we have made has given us