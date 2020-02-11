Call from above – Kaunda

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

ZANACO coach Chris Kaunda has revealed that he had resolved never to coach any team in Zambia but he accepted the Bankers’ offer because it was forecast by the pastor long before his appointment.

Kaunda believes the success that Zanaco are enjoying under his reign is as a result of divine intervention.

Under Kaunda, Zanaco have played six games, winning five and drawing just one against Moroccan side RS Berkane in the Confederation Cup which was enough for the team to progress to the quarter-finals