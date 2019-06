PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Ndola

A CALL-BOY who hit a mini-bus driver with a brick in rage after he refused to give him K1 loading fee has been condemned to death by the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, the court has urged local authorities and law enforcement agencies to ensure that citizens are protected from wanton attacks at bus stations and on the streets to avoid senseless deaths. http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/