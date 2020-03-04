Calcium threatens water supply

VIOLET MENGO, Petauke

WATER is an essential element of life which people need to stay alive. The commodity is used in every aspect of daily life, from drinking to food preparation and sanitation.

The purity and safety of drinking water being supplied to consumers is crucial to maintaining public health.

In Petauke district, however, the supply of this commodity to the people is coming at a great cost.

The Eastern Water and Sewerage Company (EWSC) is on the verge of failing to provide water supply to the people because of the high content of calcium in the water. The calcium content is so high that it is clogging water pipes.

Petauke residents depend on groundwater that is supplied to them for drinking, domestic and industrial use by ESWC.

This commodity is, however, hard water. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), hard water is defined as water which contains a high level of calcium and magnesium ions.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/