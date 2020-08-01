Cafes sneaking in beer

CATHERINE MUMBA-BWALYA

Choma

SOME restaurant owners in Choma have taken advantage of the continued closure of bars to start trading actively in alcohol, much to the annoyance of mayor Javan Simooloka.

Bars have remained closed as one of the measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Mr Simooloka told journalists yesterday that some restaurant owners in the district quickly transitioned to selling alcohol the moment Government allowed them to resume operations.

“The Choma Municipal Council has moved in to stop this because restaurants are now gradually being turned into drinking places, and more people will be at risk of contracting COVID-19,” he said.

Mr Simooloka said the local authority has also been receiving reports that some bars have secretly been operating despite the ban.