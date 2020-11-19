CAF envoys NAPSA struggle

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Levy Mwanawasa Stadium

Ndola

BUILDCON 2 NAPSA 0

CAF Confederation Cup envoys NAPSA Stars’ preparedness or the lack of it ahead of their maiden appearance in the competition was yesterday exposed by a much improved Buildcon side, which tore them apart with ease.

It was the home side which played like a team that will be representing Zambia in the competition and their efforts paid off in the second half courtesy of goals from Conlyde Luchanga and substitute Mwansa Nsofwa.

After a barren first half, Buildcon caretaker coach Body Mulwanda made a double change at the restart by introducing Nsofwa and Kamal Jafaru for Shaderick Musonda and Emmanuel Okutu.

The changes paid dividends as Luchanga tapped in a rebound on 67 minutes from close range after NAPSA goalkeeper Rabson Mucheleng'anga parried Jafaru