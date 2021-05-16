Cadres must learn to love

CALLS by the clergy and political leaders that peace should prevail before, during and after the August 12 general elections should be embraced by all stakeholders.

In essence, this plea has become familiar with every election in the country, which means more needs to be done to uproot violence among political supporters.

We commend the Church and various leaders of political parties who converged on Cathedral of the Holy Cross yesterday to pray for peace during the forthcoming elections.

Just like Christ commanded Christians to pray without ceasing, it is important that political leaders take the lead in praying for peace in the country, especially when there is political tension in the country.

However, the efforts made to speak into the consciences of perpetrators of violence during elections would be in vain if political cadres do not take a leaf from their leaders, who took time to pray for peace yesterday.

As much as every political player wants to have an advantage over the other this time around, the lives of many innocent people should not be put at risk.

President Edgar Lungu was right when he said yesterday during an interview after attending prayers at Cathedral of the Holy Cross that political cadres should learn how to love one another just like their leaders do.

“Let’s find out why they [cadres] fight when we [leaders] don’t fight. Bishop Trevor Mwamba, United National Independence Party [UNIP] president, for example, was my class-mate. We graduated at the same time. We know each other and I don’t think we will ever fight. So, why should our followers fight? They should follow their leaders, who try to lead by example.

“Wynter Kabimba [Rainbow Party general secretary] was my class-mate. We are friends, why should we fight?” President Lungu said.

President Lungu said it would be good for the country if all political stakeholders got along very well.

It goes without saying, therefore, that cadres should exercise restraint even as they cross paths with their rival groups to avoid violence.

Political supporters should take cognisance of the fact that there is life after elections and they lose nothing by being as human as possible to provide service to the country in any capacity.

We commend the MMD, PF and UPND leaders who found time to join the clergy in praying for the nation at Cathedral of the Holy Cross.

The unity exhibited during the prayer meeting should trickle down to the grassroots.

We urge voters to also pray for peace in their individual capacity even as national leaders hold corporate prayers to ensure no violence takes place during and after elections.

Peace should start at personal level and people must realise that there can be no unity if there is no self-introspection about hate feelings towards other players in the political arena.

We urge civil society organisations to be sober in their advocacy for democracy during this time so that they are not seen to be fanning fire in the political arena.

CSOs should encourage candidates to give issue-based messages in their campaigns and avoid insults, which result in violence.

We also implore the police to take charge and root out evil intentions among cadres in political parties.

They should not allow cadres to take their space and intimidate everyone during campaigns.

Democracy is not about cadres instilling fear in voters, but the electorate being given chance to have time to listen to political debates without hindrance so that they can make informed opinions to vote for candidates of their choice.

Once again, we pay gratitude to political leaders who led by example by attending prayers together as one to put the country in the hands of God.