Dear editor,

LUSAKA is not short of land for cadres to start targeting land held by learning institutions such as Libala Primary School.

Such impunity is disgusting because Zambia is not a lawless country.

What is worrying is that Kabwata police seem powerless to stop the cadres from allocating such pieces of land to gullible people.

Who will help Libala Primary School from this invasion?

CONCERNED TEACHER

Lusaka