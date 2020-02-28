Cactus happy to help out those in agony

SHIKANDA KAWANGA, Lusaka

CACTUS Agony, who has been a recording and performing since 2000 and has done relatively well since emerging on the scene, is now promoting some diamonds in the rough.

The reggae and dancehall artiste, who was born Humphrey Mwila, told the Weekend Mail in an interview that he is doing the promoting through Zedway, a Zambian and Norwegian outfit which has been in existence for some time now.

Cactus says Zedway only existed in Norway but is now a registered non-governmental organisation in Zambia and also member of the Zambia Association of Musicians (ZAM), the umbrella organisation for local musicians.