Cabinet named

STEVEN MVULA, DIANA CHIPEPO

Lusaka

FOURTEEN days after he was sworn in as the new head of State, President Hakainde Hichilema has appointed a lean 25-member Cabinet in keeping with the aspirations of Zambians.

He has also appointed eight provincial ministers to complete the outlook of ministers following the naming of Minister of Finance Situmbeko Musokotwane, who was the first to be sworn in on August 27.

The appointed ministers included some familiar names such as Gary Nkombo, Jack Mwiimbu, Sylvia Masebo, Elijah Muchima, Douglas Siakalima, Charles Milupi, Felix Mutati and Ambrose Lufuma. Mr Nkombo, Mr Mwiimbu and Cornelius Mweetwa have been the voice and face of UPND, particularly in Parliament.

Under the new Constitution, the President can appoint up to 30 Cabinet ministers and 10 provincial ministers. He has appointed only 25 Cabinet ministers.

