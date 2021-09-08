Cabinet game-changer

THE unveiling of Cabinet ministers by President Hakainde Hichilema yesterday brings a sigh of relief to citizens, who had been waiting since he was inaugurated on August 24. True to his words, the appointment of ministers, provincial ministers and a government official so far reflects a balanced regional picture. He has lived by his pledge to appoint a well-balanced, perhaps the best ever seen in decades. A well-representative Cabinet will ensure unity in the country and bury tribal sentiments which characterised political campaigns. It’s clear that the appointments were worth the wait, as they were carefully thought through.

President Hichilema is right to say that the economy needs to start running like yesterday. People expect quicker policy direction whose implementation lies in the hands of Cabinet ministers. Like the President said, people in Chipulukusu need water, children need to go to school, and all this requires the attention of office-bearers who are sensitive to the needs of the people. The wait is worth it, considering that a number of people appointed to the Cabinet are experienced professionals with a heart to serve the people of Zambia. We impress upon those who have been appointed to remain faithful to their oaths and not betray the trust the President has rested in them through the people of Zambia. The President reiterated his commitment to fulfil his promises, and the burden of proof of his words lies in Cabinet ministers working hard to deliver services to people’s expectations. We expect the appointees to use resources prudently so that projects intended for citizens are completed without fail. It is encouraging that the President has put emphasis on ministers to realise that service to the people should come first rather than self. Those ministers who also have constituencies to serve should not forget where they are coming from. This is President Hichilema’s advice too. In the past, and as recent as the immediate past group of ministers, there were complaints against some of such leaders who stopped visiting their constituencies in preference for cabinet tasks. Ministers in the new government should endeavour to find time and visit their constituencies, where their services are needed, too. We urge members of the public to support the new office-bearers as they give their time to serve the nation. It is not an easy task to look after the affairs of the masses but any leader seeks inspiration from an understanding populace. We also wish to implore public service workers who are implementers of government policies to work with the new ministers regardless of which party they voted for during elections. This is time to develop the country further and every civil servant is expected to work as hard as those who have been appointed to head government departments. We believe the new ministers will not be vindictive to public service workers perceived to be Patriotic Front sympathisers. The President has categorically stated that it is not his desire to be vindictive to those who were there in the previous government. Ministers should separate the fight against corruption from the desire to seek vengeance because doing so will bring division in the government system. We congratulate those who have been appointed as ministers and wish them well in their new roles. But they also ought to heed the President’s advice that the eagle is watching their performance, and that eagle is the Zambian people. We wish them the best in their endeavour to serve Zambians diligently.