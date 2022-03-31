Cabinet approves teachers recruitment guidelines

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

CABINET has approved recruitment guidelines for 30,000 teachers and an advertisement is expected in the press next week, the Teaching Service Commission said yesterday.

In an interview, commission chairperson Daphne Chimuka said Cabinet approved the recruitment guidelines on Tuesday this week.

Minister of Education Douglas Syakalima is expected to announce the guidelines today.

“The advert is ready and all we are waiting for is for the minister to issue the statement, and once that is done, we will publish the advert in the newspapers,” Ms Chimuka said.

She said the employment of 30,000 teachers will be decentralised to districts, including the selection process.

She urged the applicants to ensure that they prepare all the necessary documents in readiness for the process.

“We don’t want a situation where long queues will be forming at various institutions [Examinations Council of Zambia and Teaching Council of Zambia] where the teachers will be verifying or obtaining documents [practising licences].

"It's better to do it now so that when the advert is out, they will just submit the