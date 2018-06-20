Cabinet approves economic revival plan

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

CABINET has approved the National Trade Policy and its implementation plan which will pave way for the transformation of Zambia into an industrialised net exporter of processed products.The approval of the policy’s implementation plan provides Government’s direction towards ensuring the country has capacity to export value-added products, create jobs and revamp the economy.

This is contained in a statement issued yesterday by chief government spokesperson Dora Siliya to update the nation on the resolutions of the 10th Cabinet meeting held on Monday.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/