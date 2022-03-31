Cabinet approval on recruitment welcome

IT HAS been one of the thorniest issues for some time, and during the general election last year it became a campaign topic, but finally the country’s teachers who have been on the waiting list for many years in some cases may get the call to duty.

The Teaching Service Commission of Zambia announced that Cabinet had finally approved the recruitment guidelines for 30,000 teachers.

Minister of Education Douglas Syakalima is expected to announce the guidelines of the recruitment process in a ministerial statement today.

To begin with, we commend Government for taking this bold step. This is the largest single recruitment of teachers in the history of our country, although it still falls short in closing the deficit gap.

The recruitment of service workers such as medical personnel and now teachers should elate all citizens as this is what forms the foundation of any nation and determines how tall it stands among other nations.

The nations we admire today such as Malaysia were built by a cadre of healthy and educated citizenry. The mantra we shout, “A healthy nation is a wealthy nation” and “Education is power”, are so simple, yet very meaningful.

Therefore, we cannot compromise on these sectors and expect to advance shoulder-to-shoulder with the rest of the global community.

We must secure our future by investing in our future, and this recruitment stands out as one such good investment by the new dawn government.

Education should be a priority if we are to develop as a country, and this move by Government should surely point us in the right direction.

With the current deficit standing at 45,000 teachers countrywide, this new recruitment must surely cushion the situation.

This huge deficit was a big compromise on the quality of education given to our learners.

With the free education policy implemented by Government, it means that the country now has more young learners in school who previously could not afford to be in class. Now these learners can sit before a teacher.

Government should also now focus on retention of teachers in their new posts, especially those that will be posted to rural areas.

The trend in the past has been that once recruited, teachers will then use any available avenue, including fake marriage certificates, to find their way into urban schools, leaving rural schools unmanned or in the care of untrained volunteers.

This is what caused the pupil-teacher ratio in rural schools to grow very wide, thereby compromising the quality of education for learners.

Government should, therefore, use this opportunity to improve learning standards in rural areas, which have for a long time been shunned by trained teachers.

We must also not forget that a number of schools were built in rural areas in the past few years, and these will need teachers before they turn into white elephants.

We must also commend the teaching council for being proactive in fighting corruption in the recruitment exercise by decentralising the process and engaging the Anti-Corruption Commission to oversee it, and also by reducing the human interface by using Zampost to deliver the application letters.

We know that previously this process has been fraught with corruption where unemployed teachers have been made to pay huge sums of money just to get a posting.

Some have had to surrender their first two or three salaries to corrupt officials at the ministry headquarters in exchange for a posting.

We also urge Government to be deliberate by recruiting more teachers in subjects such as mathematics and sciences where pupils have shown poor performance in the past.

For example, in the 2020 examinations, science recorded the least mean score of 24.19 percent. This, in a scientifically digital advanced age, is unacceptable.

We hope to see an improvement in this moving forward.

To the teachers who will get recruited, we would like to remind them that theirs is still a noble profession and they must live up to the expectation of Government and society at large.