By-elections: Do results spell doom for PF?

LAST Thursday’s by-elections which were won by the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) in three different provinces revealed a three-fold dimension in Zambia’s electoral democracy; co-existence, acceptance and rejection. UPND chairperson Stephen Katuka described the results as sweet victory and Zambians’ appreciation for what the ruling party has done in the last few months in government. “As for me, I predicted a three out of three results looking at what UPND has done in the last few months. The results also indicate that the Patriotic Front (PF) is going into archives like other former ruling parties,” he said. Mr Katuka said unlike his party that consistently maintained the second position in every election while in opposition, for PF to come out in third position means it was not a formidable opposition. On the other hand, PF’s member of the central committee in charge of information and publicity, Raphael Nakacinda, feels UPND’s win was a fluke.

“As you may be aware, by-election results are a product of many factors. It does not show a true reflection of people’s views. UPND is desperate, so they engaged in manipulations, irregularities and heavy-handedness,” he said. Mr Nakacinda recounts how PF, then in power, used to win all by-elections but lost in the ultimate general elections and labelled UPND’s win as temporary. Antonio Mwanza, who is also a PF member of central committee, said commenting on the just-ended by elections was a waste of time. “Comrade, you won’t manage to write what I will tell you about the just-ended by-elections. Stop wasting my time, thank you,” he said when contacted last Friday.

CO-EXISTENCE

Zambians, however, can now begin to boast of co-existence going by the peaceful campaigns witnessed before, during and after the by-elections. This is in line with President Hakainde Hichilema’s declarations that he will work on re-uniting the nation by promoting non-violent interaction. “We will work on uniting Zambia and restore the ‘One Zambia One nation’ motto. Everyone, regardless of which political party he belonged to, will be treated the same. We should learn to coexist focusing more on what unites us than those that divide us,” Mr Hichilema said. The President later repeated his pledge during his visit to Western Province reminding citizens in areas that were scheduled to hold by elections to continue maintaining peace and order. He said Zambians voted for law and order and so far the country is doing well in that regard. He said peace Zambia was currently enjoying was a deliberate programme by UPND. “I am optimistic that every well-meaning citizen values the need for peace and not violence, which was the order of the day in the past. I want the opposition to campaign freely and that no-one should stop them. Ours is to exchange ideas for the greater good of Zambia and not exchanging punches or indeed hacking each other with pangas,” he said. Prior to the by-elections, UPND chairman for elections Garry Nkombo appealed to Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) and Zambia Police to be on high alert and ensure that campaigns and the elections were conducted in a peaceful manner. MacDonald Chipenzi, executive director of Governance, Elections, Advocacy, Research Services (GEARS) Initiative, who previously served as director of Foundation for Democratic Process (FODEP), acknowledges strides made so far.

Mr Chipenzi said the country is steadily moving towards a new era where violence during elections is a thing of the past and where citizens are free to assemble and associate without victimisation. “The just-ended by-elections show that Zambia is steadily moving towards maturity and tolerance in the manner we conduct elections. Citizens are now free to assemble and associate with whoever they so wish,” he said in an interview last Friday. Mr Chipenzi said unlike what Zambians saw in the past, where opposition political parties were not allowed to campaign anywhere during an election, parties are now free. He cited instances when opposition political parties freely went on to campaign in all areas even when President Hakainde Hichilema was in the same vicinity. “Back in the days, no other political party could be allowed anywhere near where the republican President was. One would be lynched for that,” Mr Chipenzi said. Another case in point is the 2020 Chilubi Island by-election where the former ruling party PF banned all opposition political parties from campaigning there. He also noted that for the first time, institutions like Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU), which was used to distribute food and other stuffs in areas that were conducting elections, was no longer a factor. “Apart from opposition political parties being free to campaign even in areas where the republican President was, DMMU which was a factor in every election, is nowhere near elections today,” he said. Mr Chipenzi remembered how the previous ruling party abused DMMU, with justification that they could not stop giving aid to affected people yet it was a ploy to bribe electorate. Such co-existence during the by-election was last witnessed in the February Kabwata polls when President Hichilema was seen posing with a woman dressed in Patriotic Front regalia.

ACCEPTANCE

By winning all seats in three different provinces in the just-ended by-elections, Mr Chipenzi said it was a sign that the ruling UPND was being accepted by all Zambians. One would have thought that with the current turbulence in the biting fuel price the electorate would vote against the ruling party, but the results showed confidence in the ruling party. Considering the favourable results in favour of UPND from three different provinces, Mr Chipenzi said the ruling party was not preserved as a regional party. “One would have thought that UPND would only win in Southern Province, where they are said to be popular while PF takes Lukutu ward in Luwingu and either Socialist or Party for National Unity and Prosperity (PNUP) take Mongu mayoral election, but it was not so,” Mr Chipenzi said. Apart from peace before, during and after the by-elections, participating political parties, especially UPND and bitter rivals PF, sized each other. With by-elections taking place in Mongu in Western Province, Monze in Southern Province said to be UPND’s strongholds and Lukutu Ward in Luwingu of Northern Province seen as PF stronghold, final results spoke louder. Mongu mayoral by-election was necessitated by the death of UPND’s Nyambe Matakala, who died in a road accident when a motor vehicle he was traveling in collided head-on with a Nakonde bound truck which was laden with copper last February.

Three candidates; Muyumbana Nyambe, of UPND, Francis Mundia, of PF and Kamuti Kamwengo from Party of National Unity and Progress (PNUP) contested. For the ward elections in Monze, necessitated by the death of UPND councillor Nephaus Hachibaala early this year, four candidates battled it out. UPND had Brian Chingula, PF fielded Flinty Simavuna , Democratic Party had Guide Hakopa while Leadership Movement had Brian Mweemba. In the Lukutu ward in Luwingu in Northern Province, four candidates, namely UPND’s Peter Chanda, Kennedy Katongo, of PF, Sydney Bwalya, of Socialist Party and Thelma Miti of Democratic Party squared it out.

REJECTION

Notwithstanding earlier comments from UPND and PF, the fact that the former ruling party lost in what was seemingly said to be its strongholds and emerged in a distant third position could mean loss of popularity. What stands out clearly in the results is the new trend of tolerance by the ruling party, which does not intimidate opposition wherever and whenever there is an election.