Bwalya Ng’andu: His balancing act amidst economic challenges

Our reporter JACK ZIMBA shadowed Minister of Finance Dr Bwalya Ng’andu on his recent visit to Muchinga and Northern provinces. What did he make of the man a year after he was put in charge of the country’s treasury, and what did the minister discover on his tour? AS FAR as concerns optimism, or indeed pessimism, Minister of Finance Bwalya Ng’andu definitely falls in the glass-halffull category.

And it is that attitude – he told me while seated comfortably in a sofa somewhere in Lavushimanda District, in Muchinga Province – that makes him return to the office each morning in the midst of an economic crisis worsened by the outbreak of COVID-19.

Zambia’s projected economic growth for next year has now been downgraded to a negative figure, while the country still has to repay a huge debt; and at the same time channel resources towards a number of unfinished projects around the country.

“The attitude I take is that when you focus only on trying to find a solution as opposed to focusing on the problem,

you draw the strength from that,” said Dr Ng’andu. “When all your focus is on problem, problem, problem, and the problem is that big, you become discouraged, but when you focus on solutions, you take the bigger problem and dissect it into small chunks so that you can deal with the problem.”

And as he discovered on his tour of the two northerly provinces, there is a long list of unfinished projects – schools,

