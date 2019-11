ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

ZAMBIAN International Master (IM) Gillian Bwalya has opened up a one-point lead at the Angolan International Open Chess Championship, which ends today in Luanda.

Bwalya beat Angolan Candidate Master Paiva Donaldo in the seventh round on Thursday evening to consolidate his stay at the summit with 6.5 points.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/