Bwale suspicious of Burundi

DIANA CHIPEPO, Nkoloma Stadium

ZAMBIA 1 BURUNDI 0

A LATE strike by Lameck Banda, who was sent off immediately after rescuing the home side, gave Zambia a slight edge over Burundi.But it remains to be seen whether that will be enough to see defending champions Zambia making it to the Niger 2019 Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations with the return leg in Bujumbura expected next weekend.

Coach Charles Bwale is suspicious of the opponents and wants the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to investigate the Burundi under-20 national team for suspected age cheating.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/