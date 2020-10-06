Buy cassava for strategic reserves, ZANACA urges State

KELLY NJOMBO, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT should consider coming up with a policy that will allow Food Reserve Agency (FRA) to start buying cassava for strategic reserves to promote food and nutrition security in the country, Zambia National Cassava Association (ZANACA) has said.

Currently, Government, through FRA, buys a wide selection of crops for strategic reserves, namely maize, paddy rice and soyabeans.

In this year’s maize-marketing season, Government intends to buy one million metric tonnes of maize for strategic reserves from the initial 500,000 metric tonnes.

ZANACA chairperson Brighton Mulonga said cassava should be given the same attention as maize as it is not only a lucrative crop, but is also highly nutritious and CLICK TO READ MORE