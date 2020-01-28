But FAZ, Govt in discussion over Micho

ALEX NJOVU, DIANA CHIPEPO

Lusaka

THE Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) and Government are still discussing the recruitment of Chipolopolo coach Milutin Sredojevic, popularly known as Micho.

“Negotiations are going on with the Football Association of Zambia. We have asked FAZ to resubmit the papers,” a source who did not want to be named said without going into much detail.

Micho, who was initially scheduled to arrive in Lusaka yesterday, according to media reports, did not show up