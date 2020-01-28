Sport

But FAZ, Govt in discussion over Micho

January 28, 2020
ALEX NJOVU, DIANA CHIPEPO
Lusaka
THE Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) and Government are still discussing the recruitment of Chipolopolo coach Milutin Sredojevic, popularly known as Micho.
“Negotiations are going on with the Football Association of Zambia. We have asked FAZ to resubmit the papers,” a source who did not want to be named said without going into much detail.
Micho, who was initially scheduled to arrive in Lusaka yesterday, according to media reports, did not show up CLICK TO READ MORE

