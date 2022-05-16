Businessman sues Kansanshi Mine for fraud, demands $4m

KABANDA CHULU, Lusaka

A ZAMBIAN businessman, Caleb Mulenga, has sued Kansanshi Mining Plc (KMP) demanding US$4 million for loss of revenue and alleged fraud in acquiring his mining exploration licence project in Solwezi.

Mr Mulenga also wants damages for breach of contract and an order compelling KMP to disclose all the mineral deposits discovered in the exploration licence area from the date of the transfer of the exploration licence to date.

But the defendant, KMP, has argued that there is no fraud on its part, neither has the plaintiff, Mr Mulenga, lost any revenue and is not entitled to any relief being sought.

According to a statement of claim filed in the Lusaka High Court, the plaintiff was issued with a prospecting licence number 17019-HQ-LPL, commencing on December 5, 2012 in relation to cobalt, copper, gold and iron ore in Solwezi.

The prospecting licence was later converted to an exploration licence in accordance with requirements of the law.

“On or about February 26th, 2013, the defendant, through the instrumentality of First Quantum Minerals (FQM), wrote to the Director of Geological Survey Department. By the said letter, FQM intimated, following discussions with the plaintiff’s representative, that they were interested in entering into a joint venture (JV) agreement with the plaintiff to explore the exploration licence.

“In addition, FQM were interested in the inclusion of prospecting licence 18716-HQ-LPL, owned by the defendant, in the area covered by the JV. According to FQM, a combination of the two licences made geological sense as the JV would benefit from the application of state-of-the-art exploration methods available to FQM,” it reads in part.

It states that in September 2013, a binding term sheet (BTS) was executed through which the defendant agreed to acquire all rights, title and interest to and in the exploration licence from the plaintiff for the sum of K5,371,100 (US$1 million at the time).

“In furtherance of the above, the plaintiff applied for and obtained consent to transfer the exploration licence in November 2013 from the Minister of Mines and Minerals Development. Further, it was an implied term of the BTS that following the transfer of the exploration licence, the defendant would legally convert the exploration licence and commence mining operations.

“It was a further implied term of the BTS that the defendant, having commenced mining operations, would pay the plaintiff a net smelter return royalty [NSR] of 1.5 percent and the maximum total NSR was pegged at K21,484,400. Further to the above, in October 2014, amendment number one to the BTS was executed. By this amendment, the maximum NSR payable by the defendant to the plaintiff was amended from K21,484,400 to US$4 million,” it stated.

It stated that it was also an implied term of the BTS that the defendant would provide regular reports on the exploration and mining activities conducted in the area covered by the exploration licence.

“In September 2014, in breach of the condition in the BTS to legally convert the exploration licence to a mining licence, the defendant submitted its purported application for the alteration of the area covered by the mining licence 7057-HQ-LML belonging to the defendant to include the area covered by the exploration licence.

“In addition to the above breach, in April 2016, the plaintiff wrote the defendant informing [them] that they conducted a search at the Ministry of Mines and discovered that the mining licence had fraudulently and deliberately subsumed a large portion of the exploration licence. The plaintiff shall prove at trial that the act of subsuming the exploration licence into the mining licence was done fraudulently and without the plaintiff’s consent,” it stated.

In its defence, the defendant stated that it will show at trial that the defendant was merely going to undertake exploration activities in the subject area and to ascertain whether the area under exploration licence had any economically viable resources to warrant mining operations by the defendant.

“The defendant admits that the plaintiff was entitled to the NSR and as per amendment number one to the BTS, a maximum sum payable of US$4 million should the defendant commence mining operations in the area.

“The defendant would show at trial that payment of the NSR was conditional upon there being an economically viable mineral resource that would warrant mining operations by the defendant and commencement of mining operations in the subject area which have, to date, not occurred from the date of the execution of the BTS and, as such, the NSR is not at all payable to the plaintiff,” it stated.