PRISCILLA MWILA and MARTHA BOWA, Lusaka

A KAFUE businessman has allegedly stabbed three people, among them a man who he suspected of having a love affair with his wife.

Chico Bwalya, a resident of Chilanga believed to be in his 50s, allegedly stabbed Sylvester Chindindindi of Lilayi with a knife in rage after suspecting him of being in a relationship with his wife.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/