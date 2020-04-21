Businesses get State relief in wake of COVID-19

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

AS COVID-19 takes its toll on businesses, Government has thrown companies a lifeline, waiving tax penalties and interest on outstanding tax liabilities resulting from the impact of the pandemic.

And President Edgar Lungu has directed the Ministry of Finance to prioritise saving of lives by providing the Ministry of Health with resources needed in the fight against the global pandemic.

Updating the nation on measures aimed at mitigating the impact of COVID-19 on the Zambian economy, Minister of Finance Bwalya Ng'andu said customs duty and value added tax on additional medical supplies used in the fight against coronavirus has been