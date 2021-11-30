Business worth K2bn lost annually

CHISOMO HAKUBEZA, Lusaka

PETROLEUM Transporters Association of Zambia (PTAZ) says the transport sector is losing business worth K2.2 billion per annum to foreign transporters. PTAZ secretary general Benson Tembo said there is need to put in place policies aimed at encouraging the participation of Zambian transporters in the petroleum business.

Speaking at the official launch of the Indigenous Zambia Lobby Group on Friday last week, Mr Tembo said most sectors in the country are dominated by foreign companies. "The industry needs policies that will speak to the needs of Zambian people and we will work with the Ministry of Transport and Logistics and the Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprises to find solutions to these challenges," he said. Mr Tembo said if properly harnessed, the transport sector has the potential to employ a lot of youths. He said the industry does not need one to have a diploma or a degree to be employed. Mr Tembo said Zambia has over 12,000 trucks but 90 percent of the copper in the mining industry is ferried by foreign companies. He said preference should be given to the Zambian companies. At the same event, Indigenous Lobby Group president Lawrence Makumbi said