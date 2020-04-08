Business as usual for Walvis Bay Corridor

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

WALVIS Bay Corridor Group will continue to operate despite the threat of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in southern Africa.

Some of the cargo transported through the corridor includes copper, second-hand vehicles, agricultural products, equipment, paper products, consumables, frozen fish, chicken, meat and furniture.

Zambia, Botswana, Democratic Republic of Congo and Namibia among others have been affected by the CLICK TO READ MORE