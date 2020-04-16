Business as usual at Nakonde border post

KALONDE NYATI, Chinsali

THE movement of goods between Zambia and Tanzania has remained uninterrupted despite the coronavirus because the latter is key in facilitating essential imports entering the country, Nakonde District Commissioner Field Simwinga has said.

Mr Simwinga said the Nakonde border remains open because closing it will affect the importation of fuel and other key commodities required by Zambia.

"We are a landlocked country and the closure of the border would be catastrophic because it would mean us not having fuel in the country because all oil tankers come through