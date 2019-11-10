Buseko traders: Skilled designers of traditional grass brooms

SHIKANDA KAWANGA, Lusaka

PLASTIC makeshift structures, bundles of dried grass and timber are some of the common features at Buseko Market.

It is a thriving trading place, yet for others it has also become their home.

On the roadside of a busy road in an industrial area – a few metres from the market – a small community of traders lives seemingly precariously in makeshift structures.

Outside the plastic homes, children play, jumping over a drainage.

In the evening, the residents of this small community can be seen doing various chores such as cooking in the open air, doing laundry or making brooms from grass.

Majority of the traders found here are from Western Province.