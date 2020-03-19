Bus stations, markets, malls pose danger to spreading COVID-19

Analysis: BENEDICT TEMBO

FINALLY, Government has escalated measures aimed at preventing the further spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Zambia.

Two cases have been recorded in Zambia so far from 28 cases which were investigated. Most of them were negative.

Restrictions on public gatherings have led to the closure of schools, colleges and universities tomorrow while re-opening will be determined based on how the pandemic develops.

Closing learning institutions and restricting crowding in public places, among others, is a wise decision that Government has made in the midst of the spread of the virus in many countries.

Overcrowding is a trigger factor to the spread of some diseases such as COVID-19, therefore measures have to be taken.

Other preventive measures Government has taken to avert the transmission of COVID-19 include restriction of all unavoidable travel; for those returning from affected countries, there will be a 14-day self-quarantine.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/