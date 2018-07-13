Burundi sort selves out

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

THE Burundi under-20 national team arrived yesterday morning for tomorrow’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier and made their own accommodation arrangements without involving the Football Association of Zambia.The visitors are accommodated at Pinewood Lodge in Lusaka’s Chudleigh area and were by press time yesterday yet to find a training pitch.

Tomorrow's game at Nkoloma Stadium is the final round first leg match for the Niger 2019 Africa Cup which Zambia are hoping to defend as champions.