Football

Burundi sort selves out

July 13, 2018
1 Min Read
BWALE

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka
THE Burundi under-20 national team arrived yesterday morning for tomorrow’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier and made their own accommodation arrangements without involving the Football Association of Zambia.The visitors are accommodated at Pinewood Lodge in Lusaka’s Chudleigh area and were by press time yesterday yet to find a training pitch.
Tomorrow’s game at Nkoloma Stadium is the final round first leg match for the Niger 2019 Africa Cup which Zambia are hoping to defend as champions.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Tags

Send Your Letters

Facebook Feed

Ad1