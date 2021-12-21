Bursaries, student loans: New hope for students

MARTIN MUSHUMBA, Lusaka

Looking through life, I could probably have been a village fisherman in Kalabo District of Western Province or even a pick-pocketer around Lusaka’s town centre if it had not been for government bursary (now student loans). Another thought actually tells me that I would have been long dead considering that many of my childhood friends with humble education are no more. A few days ago, I had a privilege of meeting with some senior officials from the new dawn administration at Government Complex during the national symposium on Academic Freedom, who have given me a revived optimism for the future regarding the higher education sector in Zambia. Their determination to revisit the criteria used in disbursing loans and scholarships through the Higher Education Loans and Scholarship Board ( HELSB) to ensure that the process is fair, transparent, and sensitive to the plight of the beneficiaries has left a positive impression on me. Suffice to mention that the administration feels we must be very careful not to create an elitist society that excludes the rural poor, who find it hard to score the high marks that their counterparts in urban areas easily manage. Their voice of caution was for those of us in the higher education sector not to detach the poor from the opportunities being provided by Government such as government loans and scholarships. This is exactly what the country needs at the moment and it is consistent with the aspirations of the new dawn administration as espoused by President Hakainde Hichilema, during the opening of the First Session of the 13th National Assembly. Addressing the plight of the poor remains the main agenda of President Hichilema, who has demonstrated that this to him comes over and above politics. Therefore, meeting the costs of educating some of the brightest children from the underprivileged families and communities is part of this agenda. It is a relief to me and the many vulnerable Zambians that the new dawn administration is proposing a change to the HELSB criterion for awarding student loans to ensure that all deserving students are given an opportunity to be educated and also that education does not remain a privilege for the urban communities that enjoy better facilities for education. A change to the criterion will entail being sensitive to the vulnerability of the beneficiaries and overlooking the rigid focus on five and six points. The criterion change will entail being sensitive to the balance in accessing these loans and scholarships for the rural and urban beneficiaries. The meeting also effectively revealed that there was a change in the disbursement of student loans. There are now new beneficiaries in the form of students from Mukuba University, Kapasa Makasa University, Chalimbana University, Kwame Nkrumah University, Mulungushi University, Palabana University and Levy Mwanawasa Medical University. This is a departure from the old system that only saw UNZA and Copperbelt University being the only public universities that offered student bursaries and/or loans. Therefore, whilst the number of learners awarded student loans at UNZA has been declining, there is a significant increase in numbers of learners accessing student loans across all public universities in the country. There is every room to have faith that the situation will improve soon. There is evidence HELSB is currently overwhelmed with the increasing number of public universities on their beneficiary list. Therefore, it is important that the board engages more with the Ministry of Education and the new dawn administration for policy guidance in order to ensure that the student loan disbursements and scholarships begin to reflect the aspirations of the new administration towards education. The author is quality assurance specialist at Higher Education Authority.