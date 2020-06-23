Burnt woman wants husband freed

ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

A 43-YEAR-OLD woman who sustained severe burns on her body after her husband allegedly poured hot water on her does not want the man to face the law because he is a “good and peaceful person”.

Police have detained Jeremiah Nyirenda, 51, at Kabangwe Police Post for allegedly pouring hot water on his wife, Balinase Nyirenda, after a marital dispute.

Mrs Nyirenda, who was discharged from Matero Level-One Hospital on Wednesday, has forgiven her man.

She said in an interview that she does not want her husband to be punished despite disfiguring some parts of her body.

“I want my husband to be released from police custody CLICK TO READ MORE