Buoyed up by conservation farming

FRANCIS LUNGU, Kasama

GRACE Chasaya, a single mother of Chishimba zone in Kasama district, Northern Province, is among farmers who have ventured into conservation farming, a smart way of farming in the era of climate change.

Buoyed by the excitement of a bountiful harvest in the 2018/2019 farming season, Ms Chasaya is looking forward to increasing her yield further in this farming season.

While waiting for the rains to start, Ms Chasaya is growing winter maize and onions by hand-irrigation in her garden. She is also doing this using the technique of conservation farming.

In comparison to her maize yields in the 2017/2018 farming season, Ms Chasaya says she doubled the yield in her first year of conservation farming, also known as farming God’s way.

“We used to lose out a lot when we cultivated using conventional methods of farming but now READ MORE