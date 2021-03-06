Bunny Wailer through African Eyes

FOLLOWING the death of Bunny Wailer, many tributes have been flowing throughout the world for his achievements as a pioneer of reggae musician, a Grammy Award winner and a great musician.

Bunny Wailer and Bob Marley were also step brothers because Bob Marley’s mother married Bunny Wailers father and seared a child Pearl.

Bunny Wailer was all these for true but what is often left out is that the Wailers were Rastas.

This uncomfortable truth is often overlooked, ignored and the Western media want to pretend that Bunny Wailer, like Bob Marley and Peter Tosh, despite having interpretational

differences were all Rastas. At the core of being Rasta is Africa. This is the thrust of my accolade to Bunny Wailer.

The biography of Bunny Wailer is on many news items but I will discuss it to give context to the person we are talking about.

Born Neville O'Riley Livingston on April 10, 1947, in Kingston, Jamaica, the young Livingston actually spent his earliest years in the village of Nine Miles in St Ann's.