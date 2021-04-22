Bumper harvest expected

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

EARLY distribution of farm inputs is a catalyst for achieving a bumper harvest, which subsequently enhances growth in the agriculture sector.

Neria’s Investment Limited general manager Martin Chaikatisha says the over four million metric tonnes of maize that the country has projected to harvest this year will be as a result of early distribution of inputs.

Mr Chaikatisha said this yesterday when he launched the company’s distribution of fertiliser under the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP).

Neria’s Investment Limited has been contracted to supply and deliver 135,000 metric tonnes of D Compound and Urea in four provinces in the 2021/2022 season.

The company will distribute over 75,000 metric tonnes of D Compound and about 60,000 metric tonnes of Urea in Eastern, Northern, Muchinga and