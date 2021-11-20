Bulldozer thrown out

PRISCILLA CHIPULU, CHOMBA MUSIKA

Ndola, Lusaka

FOLLOWING a flurry of judgements involving election petitions yesterday, Bowman Lusambo and Joe Malanji were the biggest casualties while Miles Sampa and Tasila Mwansa were able to blow sighs of relief.

Mr Lusambo and Mr Malanji had their election as Kabushi and Kwacha members of Parliament, respectively, nullified but Mr Sampa and Ms Mwansa were able to hold on to Matero and Chawama.

The judgments are a further blow to Patriotic Front (PF), which is teetering on a verge of a civil war as it attempts to find a party leader beyond Edgar Lungu.

Mr Lusambo put up a brave face following the court judgment in Ndola.

“There are a lot of grey areas in the judgment and almost immediately we are pushing in a notice of appeal,” the former Copperbelt and Lusaka Province minister said. “I have been a politician for quite some time, so I am not moved or CLICK TO READ MORE