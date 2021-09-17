Bulaya targets more goals

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, MUTAKILA MUKUNSA, ESwatini, Lusaka

RED Arrows midfielder Felix Bulaya says the brace he scored against Young Buffaloes last Sunday has given him more confidence to score again when the two sides meet tomorrow in the return match of the CAF Confederation Cup preliminary stage at Mavuso Sports Centre in Manzini. Meanwhile, Arrows chief executive officer Bruce Milunga says the executive expects nothing short of victory from the team. In an interview after the team's training session here, Bulaya, who scored twice in Arrows 2-1 victory over Buffaloes last week, said he is motivated and he is going into the match to score more goals and help the team. "It was nice scoring two goals in this competition and I really thank God. I'm looking forward to the next match so that we can work as a team and achieve our goal of picking a positive result," he said. Team captain Benedict Chepeshi said the game will not be easy but the team will rise to the occasion to carry the day. "It will not be easy playing them knowing that we are carrying a 2-1 advantage. But we need to work hard in the return fixture to ensure