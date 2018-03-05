Building of $680m Ndola cement plant set

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

THE construction of a cement plant in Ndola at a cost of about US$680 million is expected to start this year after the completion of the drilling exercise to check the reserves, ZCCM-Investment Holding (IH) chief executive officer Pius Kasolo has said.

ZCCM-IH anticipates the construction of the plant to take two to three years once all finances are put in place and the feasibility studies are completed.

In an interview on Thursday in Kapiri Mposhi, Dr Kasolo said the project is huge and will significantly contribute to the cement sub-sector.

“We already started drilling and it has been finalised. For now, we are waiting for financial closure from the banking institutions [from] where we are going to borrow money from to start the…. http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/