ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

DESPITE being sacked by two Super Division sides – Power Dynamos and Zanaco – in the last two seasons, Kelvin Kaindu remains one of the sought-after names for a coaching role in the country.

It seems the work he did in Zimbabwe, where he qualified Highlanders to the CAF Champions League, has not been forgotten by some.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/