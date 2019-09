MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

SUPER Division side Buildcon have engaged Serbian Zoric Ivan as technical director barely a month after another Serb, Srdjan Zivojnov, resigned.

Zivojnov made history by guiding Buildcon to their maiden Confederation Cup appearance.

Buildcon exited the second tier competition in the preliminary round after losing 2-1 on aggregate to eSwatini side Young Buffaloes.