Buildcon raid 4 Zanaco ATMs

ROBINSON KUNDA, CHISHIMBA BWALYA

Nkoloma Stadium, Lusaka

ZANACO 0 BUILDCON 4

AFTER Saturday’s shock defeat to relegated Kitwe United, coach Chris Kaunda was hoping for a response from his Zanaco players against Buildcon, but it was the visitors who had the last laugh.

It was another embarrassing defeat as the Ndola side ran riot, handing Zanaco the eighth defeat of the season.

This was the biggest defeat of Kaunda’s tenure since he took over the reigns at Zanaco in January last year.

Leaders Zesco United, who face Prison Leopards in Kabwe today, could be crowned champions if they win their next two games.

The defensive horror was punished by first-half goals from Najeeb Abbas and Gerald Chisha before Conlyde Luchanga and Patrick Ngoma completed the CLICK TO READ MORE