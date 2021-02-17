Buildcon line up Bilton as coach

MULWANDA LUPIYA, MATHEWS KABAMBA

Ndola, Kitwe

SUPER Division Buildcon are lining up former Green Buffaloes trainer Bilton Musonda to fill up the vacant role of head coach at the Ndola side.

Since Kelvin Kaindu walked away on them just a few days into the current season, Buildcon have not had a permanent head coach to date, with Boyd Mulwanda currently in charge in an interim capacity.

Although Buildcon have done admirably well under Mulwanda, sitting seventh on the Super Division table with 25 points, four below leaders Zanaco, the Ndola side are looking outside to fill up the position of coach on a permanent basis.

According to sources at Buildcon, Musonda, who was relieved of his duties at Buffaloes by the Zambia Army last month after a string of poor results and replaced him with his assistant Justin Chinama, is expected to be unveiled soon after agreeing terms with the CLICK TO READ MORE