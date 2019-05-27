Sport

Buildcon in Confed Cup

May 27, 2019
1 Min Read
POWER Dynamos defender John Soko Jr (left) shields the ball from Buildcon defender Fahad Bayo during a Super Division Stream B Week 18 match at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe yesterday.

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Arthur Davies Stadium, Kitwe
POWER 0 BUILDCON 0
BUILDCON coach Srdjan Zivjnov was full of joy after his team qualified for a maiden appearance in the Confederation Cup after battling to a virgin draw against Power Dynamos in a Super Division Stream B Week 18 match.
Buildcon join Zanaco in Africa’s second tier competition while Zesco United and Green Eagles will be the country’s envoys in the CAF Champions League.  http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

