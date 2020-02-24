Build storage sheds, cooperatives told

ESTHER MSETEKA, Lusaka

NERIA’S Investment Limited has advised cooperatives in rural areas to build storage facilities to boost their source of revenue.

General manager Martin Chaikatisha said devising innovative ways of investing will enable cooperatives to build liquidity and qualify for credit from financial institutions.

In the 2019/2020 farming season, Government contracted the fertiliser company to supply 53,000 metric tonnes of urea and CLICK TO READ MORE