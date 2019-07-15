Build footbridge between Kamwala shops and Inter-City Bus Terminus

Dear editor,

I AM requesting the Lusaka City Council to kindly consider building a footbridge (fly over) between Kamwala shopping centre and the Inter-city bus terminus.

There is a lot of traffic on Independence Avenue on either side of the road.

This is making it difficult for pedestrians, including those pushing wheelbarrows, to cross the road.

Sometimes some motorists stop in an attempt to allow the wheelbarrow pushers to cross the road, thereby causing a traffic jam.

I am therefore appealing to our hardworking mayor Miles Sampa to look into the matter of a flyover bridge as a matter of urgency.

B.K.

Lusaka