Build fire barriers

STEVEN MVULA and KABANDA CHULU, Lusaka

A SOMBRE atmosphere amid uncontrollable wailing gripped the gutted COMESA market yesterday as President Edgar Lungu walked through the remains of what were once stalls to grieve with the hundreds of affected traders.Amid sobs, the traders who lost goods worth millions of Kwacha in Wednesday night’s inferno were by 11:00 hours still trying to salvage whatever they could as they also mourned one of their colleagues who died in the inferno.

When the head of State arrived at the premises to assess the extent of damage to property, wood was still smouldering in some shops.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/