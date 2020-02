CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

WITHIN minutes of it being offloaded from the cargo hold of an Emirates passenger plane at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport on Monday, the Bugatti car – whose owner authorities are still hush-hush about – created a social media storm.

And as it was driven on the streets of Lusaka, it drew crowds taking pictures, and peering into its tinted windows to identify its driver.